Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at SVB Leerink

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,228,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

