Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $105.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

