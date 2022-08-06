Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,209 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.26% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $193,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

