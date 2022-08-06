Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.3 %

ICE opened at $105.02 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 110.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 469,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 198,748 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 188,825 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

