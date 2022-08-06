Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

