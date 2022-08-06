Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

