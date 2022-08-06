Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after purchasing an additional 893,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

