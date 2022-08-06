Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

