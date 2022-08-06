Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,492 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IFRA opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

