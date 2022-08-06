International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading Up 0.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.29. 11,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 43,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.89% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

