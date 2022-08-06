Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Down 0.9%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 11,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Inventiva Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

About Inventiva

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.