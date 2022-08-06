Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 76,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

