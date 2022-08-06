Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.16% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,845,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

