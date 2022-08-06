Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Invesco stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

