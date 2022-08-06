Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $321.75. 53,893,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,372,556. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

