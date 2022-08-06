Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

