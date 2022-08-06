IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $912,416.77 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $912,416.77 and $147,017.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001482 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.