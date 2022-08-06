IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.