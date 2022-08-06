IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.