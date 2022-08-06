iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

iQIYI Trading Up 0.3 %

IQ stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in iQIYI by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iQIYI by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

