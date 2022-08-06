iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. 426,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

