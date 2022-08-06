iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. 426,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.