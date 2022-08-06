iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Lifted by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,793,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

