iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,064 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43.

