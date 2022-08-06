iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

