iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,483 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,976,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.