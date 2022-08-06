iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.59. 2,971,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.88.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

