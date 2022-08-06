Ispolink Hits Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.75 million and $972,174.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.