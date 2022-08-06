Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.40.

Itron stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $86.49.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

