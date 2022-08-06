Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $51.64. 587,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,266. Itron has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Itron by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.