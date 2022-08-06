ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ITT also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $78.37. 505,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

