ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $2.96-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE ITT traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 505,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 45.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,278.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 27,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 1,882.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

