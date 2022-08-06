Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $151.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Engineering Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

