JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.72) to GBX 735 ($9.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.24).

LON:JD opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.67. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

