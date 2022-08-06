Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($103.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

