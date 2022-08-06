Jetcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,221.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $76,240.36 and $37,221.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

