Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 16,720 Shares of Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.