JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

JFrog stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

