Jigstack (STAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Jigstack (STAK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Jigstack has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $2,541.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

