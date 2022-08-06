JMP Securities Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $25.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $557.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

