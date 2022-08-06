Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.98-3.02 EPS.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

