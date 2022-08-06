Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,328,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

