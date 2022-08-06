Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,328,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

