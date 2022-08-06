Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. 4,328,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

