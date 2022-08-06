Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

JCI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

