Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of JYNT opened at $21.52 on Friday. Joint has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of 143.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,534,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Joint by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Joint by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

