Jonestrading Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target to $4.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.96 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.