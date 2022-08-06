Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

