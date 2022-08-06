JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€38.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

