JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 22

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hammerson to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 25.43 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.14. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

