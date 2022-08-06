Juggernaut (JGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $436,674.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.