K21 Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (K21)

K21 (K21) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, K21 has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $12,288.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

